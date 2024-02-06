Two sets of laws for two Americas

Two sets of laws now operate in an increasingly unrecognizable America.

Consider the matter of unlawfully removing and storing classified papers.

Donald Trump may go to prison for removing contested White House files to his home.

So far, Joe Biden seems exempt from just such legal jeopardy.

But as a senator and vice president with no right, as does a president, to declassify files, Biden removed and, as a private citizen, kept for years classified files in unsecured locations.

Biden's team strangely revealed the unlawful removals after years of silence.

It did so because the Biden administration found itself in the untenable position of prosecuting the former president for "crimes" that the current president committed as well -- albeit far earlier and longer.

Impeachable phone calls?

Donald Trump was impeached by a Democratic House for delaying foreign aid until the Ukrainian government guaranteed that Hunter Biden and his family were no longer engaged in corrupt influence peddling in Kyiv.

In addition, the Left charged that Trump was targeting Joe Biden, his possible 2020 rival.

Yet Biden, with impunity, bragged that he had fired a Ukrainian prosecutor looking into his own son's schemes by promising to cancel outright American foreign aid.

And the Biden administration's Justice Department is now targeting Trump, currently the front-running challenger to Biden in 2024.

Election denialism?

Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith, in part for supposedly conspiratorially "unlawfully discounting legitimate votes."

Will Smith then also indict Stacey Abrams? For years Abrams falsely claimed that she was the real governor of Georgia. She toured the country in hopes of "discounting" the state vote count.

Or maybe Smith was referring to the conspiracist and former President Jimmy Carter.

He alleged that Trump in 2016 "lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf."

Will Smith charge Hillary Rodham Clinton?

She serially libeled Trump as an "illegitimate" president.

Clinton hatched the Russian collusion hoax, and bragged she joined the "Resistance" to continue her attacks on an elected president.

Or maybe Smith meant the Hollywood crowd.

Lots of actors cut commercials after the 2016 election -- begging viewers to pressure the electors to ignore their constitutional duties to honor their states' popular vote and instead swing their ballots to Hillary Rodham Clinton?

Was not that "insurrectionary?"

Or was Smith thinking of January 2005?