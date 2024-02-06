Twitter used to correct the narrative. Now it writes it.

"What is the difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull?" the president of the United States asked 10 years ago at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "A pit bull is delicious."

Of course, to echo E.B. White: Explaining a joke is like dissecting a frog. You understand it better but the frog dies in the process.

But that's all right, because I bring up this decade-old riff to explain the joke that is Twitter.

The "hockey moms" reference was a shot at Sarah Palin, who had famously joked that the difference between pit bulls and hockey moms was "lipstick." But Palin wasn't the actual butt of Barack Obama's joke — he was. Two weeks earlier, Daily Caller blogger Jim Treacher posted an article noting Obama admitted in his memoir "Dreams From My Father" that he had eaten dog when he was visiting family in Indonesia.

Treacher's point was to push back on the combined obsession of the Beltway media and the Obama campaign with an old story about how Mitt Romney — Obama's 2012 opponent — used to go on driving family vacations with his dog in a kennel on the roof. New York Times columnist Gail Collins alone mentioned the incident at least 70 times.

But neither the Times nor any other mainstream outlet had mentioned this literal man-bites-dog story, despite the fact it had become a massively viral political meme, thanks primarily to Twitter (there was even a "Downfall" video, "Hitler Discovers Obama Ate a Dog").

And yet Obama felt he had to address, and perhaps defuse, the firestorm.

We saw it as a huge victory. The right-wing bloggers — including yours truly — who responded to nearly every Democratic attack on Romney with "yeah, but Obama ate a dog" were just having fun and pointing out that the mainstream media's monopoly on which dumb controversies should be taken seriously was over. Twitter offered a correction to the asymmetric advantage the mainstream media had over the narrative.