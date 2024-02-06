Turning points abroad and at home

By now, you've probably seen footage of Afghan mothers passing their babies to American troops, trying to get them out of Afghanistan. Imagine that: A mother who loves her baby so much that she hopes against hope that whatever is on the other side of the airport fence is better than the hell of life under the Taliban.

What will we learn from this, as, please God, we are able to get people who helped us with the best intentions out of Afghanistan? The value of human life? That the health of a society is determined in no small part by how it treats its women and children? The life of a woman in the United States is such a gift in so many regards, compared to other places in the world, as any woman who has encountered the Taliban and other evil regimes will tell you. But, as abortion advocates -- and, unfortunately, even some far-right commentators -- compare pro-lifers to the Taliban, it is, in fact abortion that is the assault on women and children. That's not a judgment so much as a plea that whatever we believe about abortion, we consider there might be a better way.

A law student weeps as she walks into an abortion clinic because she believes she will have no career if she has her baby. That's a lie. And we make women believe that lie. Girls walk into abortion clinics in America every day believing they have no other choice. But the greatest gift in a woman's life just might be that unborn child her mother is telling her she has to get rid of.

The above are some of the stories I've encountered while praying and sidewalk counseling in past months in New York. We don't see the images on the news, but there are distraught -- and numb -- women and girls daily at abortion clinics in America. It's not health care; it's an oppression. This is much bigger than an upcoming Supreme Court case -- this is a matter of conscience. As we are humbled by the images coming out of Afghanistan and reflect on our actions in that country that led to this point, let it be a moment for reflecting on the value of human life and how we can more effectively cherish it.

klopez@nationalreview.com