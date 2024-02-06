All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMay 3, 2024

Trusting China in inviting another pandemic

It’s one thing to die from natural causes. Worse, to die from a disease leaked by Chinese scientists in a lab and allowed to wipe out millions. That is now almost certainly the explanation for the origins of COVID-19. And even worse? U.S. taxpayers paid for it.

Betsy McCaughey avatar
Betsy McCaughey

It’s one thing to die from natural causes. Worse, to die from a disease leaked by Chinese scientists in a lab and allowed to wipe out millions. That is now almost certainly the explanation for the origins of COVID-19.

And even worse? U.S. taxpayers paid for it.

The U.S. government hasn’t learned a thing. Disease watchers are tracking the spread of H5N1 -- bird or avian flu -- across the globe as it invades mammals for the first time, leaving South American beaches littered with dead sea lions. In the U.S., 34 dairy cattle herds in nine states are infected. Scientists are anxiously watching for any sign the virus is changing genetically to make human-to-human spread possible.

Against this backdrop, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is collaborating with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the parent organization of the Wuhan Institute of Virology from which COVID-19 leaked. The collaboration is manipulating strains of bird flu, making them deadlier, then infecting ducks and geese with them. What could go wrong?

The Biden administration also stealthily extended the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement on March 14 for another six months despite mounting opposition.

Nineteenth-century scientist Louis Pasteur said, "Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity." A noble idea but too naive for today’s world. The U.S. must be guarded about supporting and sharing research with scientists controlled by enemy nations.

Unfortunately, the U.S. too often leaves decisions about funding international collaborations to the scientists. They generally have a global mindset, making them more loyal to their colleagues than to their country. Congress needs to take charge.

Canada is curbing its cooperation with China on infectious diseases. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told Parliament that "dangerous viruses" had been covertly taken from a Canadian lab to Beijing. He said, "We should be collaborating with likeminded democracies that we can trust, not those that want to attack our interests."

Consider the USDA collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute to manipulate strains of avian flu, making them more lethal.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The USDA’s Chinese partner, Liu Wenjun, says "the purpose of the three countries collaborating is to exchange the research data ... to control global diseases." Can Liu be taken at his word?

No. He’s not free to do the right thing any more than the scientists at the Wuhan Institute were free to alert the world when COVID-19 leaked.

Dr. Ben Hu, the U.S.-funded scientist at Wuhan, became patient zero when he fell ill with COVID-19 symptoms in November 2019. But neither his identity nor his illness was disclosed until June 2023. Had he been able to tell the world about his illness -- something the Chinese government prevented him from doing -- millions of lives might have been saved.

Is China a trustworthy scientific partner? That question has just been answered. From the first cases of the virus in Wuhan, China blocked all investigations, barred international agencies and foreign scientists’ access to the Wuhan market and hospital data, and muzzled Chinese scientists. To this day, Beijing will not permit any investigation into the Chinese origins of COVID-19.

For the Biden administration to renew the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement while China stonewalls is a slap in the face to the families of COVID-19’s victims. And an invitation to future disasters.

The administration’s statement that it is negotiating a "good intentions clause" from China that joint research is only for peaceful purposes is disturbingly naive.

"Good intentions" is a laugh line. In January, a study published from Beijing announced the creation of a lab-mutated virus — a coronavirus cousin — that produces agonizing illness and a 100% death rate in "humanized" mice. There was no indication the lab had taken rigorous biosecurity steps. To call this reckless is an understatement; mad is more like it.

European scientists polled this week on the likeliest cause of a future pandemic point to flu viruses but say the next biggest risk is "Disease X," a microorganism appearing out of the blue, like COVID-19.

Fair warning. The U.S. should not be funding or collaborating to make the next China-created killer.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 13
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); con...
OpinionNov. 13
Prayer 11-13-24
OpinionNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
OpinionNov. 13
Editorial Roundup: United States

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
OpinionNov. 12
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
OpinionNov. 12
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
Prayer 11-12-24
OpinionNov. 12
Prayer 11-12-24
Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum
OpinionNov. 11
Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum
Our Opinion: On Veterans Day, we wish healing for those we sent into combat
OpinionNov. 11
Our Opinion: On Veterans Day, we wish healing for those we sent into combat
Prayer 11-11-24
OpinionNov. 11
Prayer 11-11-24
Reagan: Trump has made the GOP great again
OpinionNov. 11
Reagan: Trump has made the GOP great again
De Rugy: Election night's least surprising result is a bipartisan bummer
OpinionNov. 9
De Rugy: Election night's least surprising result is a bipartisan bummer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy