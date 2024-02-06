Trump's staying power

Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room.

The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for — and wishfully predicted — a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP.

That’s not happening. Trump’s poll- and pundit-defying surge toward the cusp of a second term vindicates Trump’s approach enough to give him and his potential successors continued traction, if not a dominant voice, in the party.

Trump’s possible loss is nothing like the shellacking the GOP experienced in 2008, when Barack Obama won in a landslide together with a 60-seat Senate majority.

Trump’s party has a chance to retain its Senate majority and will pick up House seats, while the margin of his own defeat may be a whisker in the Blue Wall states, just as his margin of victory in 2016 was a whisker.

He did his own side the inadvertent favor of perhaps buffering it from the worst consequences of his own possible loss — first, by filling the Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat on the Supreme Court that otherwise would have fallen to Joe Biden, and by performing well enough to aid the cause of Republican Senate candidates, who will check a Biden presidency from the outset if they do indeed manage to hold the majority.

Trump’s voters were still there for him — in fact, more so than ever. His tack of doubling down on his base wasn’t quite as insane as we were always told by commentators. His strong close proved his power as a campaigner, with his signature madcap rallies serving as effective organizing and messaging vehicles.