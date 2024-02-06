Trump's miserable month

So far, Donald Trump is having the worst campaign launch since Beto O'Rourke.

Like almost everything else he's done lately, his early announcement of his next presidential campaign has proved a flagrant political misjudgment.

A move that was supposed to demonstrate his strength is showing his weakness; a move that was meant to keep other candidates out of the race is an invitation to other candidates to get in; a move that was supposed to serve notice of his continued dominance of the party is pointing toward its potential end.

He's been eclipsed as an internet troll by Elon Musk, and as a vote-getter by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He's managed to get the worst of both worlds -- he's been largely invisible at the same time that he's been involved in several damaging controversies.

His midterms got even worse, with the final thudding defeat of one of his prized political projects, Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff.

And Trump's entry hasn't boosted his poll numbers, or even stabilized them. He's continuing to slide versus DeSantis, with a couple of new polls showing him trailing the Florida governor in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

In short, it's hard to imagine how Trump could have had a worse monthlong run. Ordinarily one might say, as a way of exaggerating to emphasize the point, that it only could have been worse if he had had dinner with a Nazi -- but, of course, he did that, too.

It's still early, and premature to count Trump out. Elected Republicans remain scared of him, and we still can't know if the only potential candidate to show strength against him, DeSantis, will run, or how he'd perform.