Trump's 'hole' and other headlines

Pelosi: White Guys Need Not Apply

If President Donald Trump is a racist, what is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi? She referred mockingly to those working on immigration as ï¿½the five white guysï¿½ and asked, ï¿½Are they gonna open up a hamburger stand next, or what?ï¿½ Even Democrat Steny Hoyer said, ï¿½That comment is offensive. I am committed to ensuring ï¿½Dreamersï¿½ are protected, and I will welcome everyone to the table who wants to get this done.ï¿½ I guess Pelosi, who is white, doesnï¿½t think five white people deserve a seat at the table. When identity politics is your go-to, you are prone to these kinds of remarks, which certainly, ironically, seem racist.

No Oprah 2020

Is an Oprah Winfrey presidential run conversation worth having? Absolutely not. Some say her speech at the Golden Globe Awards was powerful (and some think it was nonsense). Is that all it takes, though ï¿½ an eloquent speech to earn endorsements for president? Didnï¿½t we do this already? Hereï¿½s my take, so listen carefully: Oprah ainï¿½t running for president. Excuse my Ebonics as you listen even more carefully: She done told yï¿½all repeatedly she ainï¿½t running for president! So can we move on? I know what some are thinking: ï¿½Donï¿½t sleep on Oprah.ï¿½ Translation for the slang-impaired: ï¿½Donï¿½t underestimate her.ï¿½ Oh, trust me; Iï¿½m not. I believe she could win. Iï¿½m just saying she wonï¿½t win because she wonï¿½t run. Why would she? ï¿½Remember Trump,ï¿½ some say. Yeah, I remember. I also remember that he always left the door open, gave the impression that he might run if need be. Oprah? Nah. Sheï¿½s busy with her own network, aptly called OWN, and inspiring the masses. She didnï¿½t even touch politics until she came out for Barack Obama ï¿½ and she paid a price for it. Itï¿½s clear she espouses a leftist ideology, but her campaign has been making people into superstars, books into best-sellers, and, really, anything she wants to do. She doesnï¿½t want to do this. She wonï¿½t do this. Oprah has an ever-growing resume, yes, but President of the United States ï¿½ or even presidential candidate ï¿½ will not be added to it.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

I had a conversation with a friend about Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sheï¿½s a teacher and mentioned that she would not be able to attend an MLK breakfast I keynoted Monday if a school day were canceled due to inclement weather before then; her school, she said, would use that day as a makeup day. I was surprised ï¿½ and appalled, frankly ï¿½ that the school would discard the holiday. I told her that such a move would never be allowed in New York, where I taught for many years. This led to a conversation about the small percentage of black people in her district. I said that the day is not a black personï¿½s holiday, but a national holiday for everyone. She agreed. How sad it is, however, that some do not recognize this. It should not matter if there were not even one black student in the entire district. Itï¿½s still a national holiday, and Dr. Kingï¿½s history is still our history. I stated, ï¿½Most of us arenï¿½t presidents or Jesus, but we donï¿½t go to school on Presidents Day or Christmas, as they are national holidays!ï¿½ My friend voiced gratitude that her mother ï¿½taught in a school with many different cultures and races.ï¿½ Her mother taught her to respect people for who they are. This is a valuable lesson, one we should celebrate every day, but certainly one that we, as a nation, should appreciate as we observe days like Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Part of what unites us as Americans is our celebration of American holidays. Jan. 15 was not just for some of us; it was for all of us.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.