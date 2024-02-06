Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said something interesting while campaigning for Dave McCormick, one of the contenders for the GOP nomination to replace departing Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

"Just once, I'd love to see a Republican candidate stand up in a primary and say: 'I am a moderate, establishment squish. I stand for absolutely nothing.' It would be refreshingly honest at least. But nobody says that." He then added, "And by the way, they all pledge their love for Donald Trump. 'I love Donald Trump.' 'No, no. I love Donald Trump more.' 'No, no, no. I have Donald Trump tattooed on my rear end.'"

Cruz's remarks invited mockery, given that he battled Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 all the way to the convention and then pledged his love for Trump -- despite the fact that Trump had insulted Cruz's wife, suggested Cruz's father was linked to John F. Kennedy's assassination and claimed Cruz stole the Iowa caucuses.

There's no point sitting around pondering Cruz's lack of self-awareness. But he did make a good point. It's true that, with very few exceptions, Republican primary candidates do pledge their love for Trump. Some are more obsequious and shameless than others, of course. In Ohio, Josh Mandel lost his bid for the GOP senate nomination -- and for Trump's endorsement -- despite running as the Renfield to Trump's Dracula.

Besides memory-holing his own Trump sycophancy, the other strange note in Cruz's performance was his claim that "the establishment" is still run by moderate Republican "squishes." The reality is that to the extent there is an "establishment" -- everyone from nationalist donors like Peter Thiel to the Heritage Foundation to Fox News -- it's mostly MAGA.

House Republicans completed their transition to full MAGA when they defenestrated Rep. Liz Cheney and replaced her with Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has transformed herself from a thoughtful Republican moderate into little more than a Twitter troll.

It's true that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has no love for Trump, but he's neither a moderate nor a squish. (He's also said he would vote for Trump if he is the party's presidential nominee in 2024.)

The key to understanding the GOP primaries is to understand that neither traditional conservative ideology nor even competence are qualifications or differentiators anymore. If they were, Liz Cheney wouldn't be a pariah, and the bomb-throwing Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert wouldn't be Republican stars. Everyone has to be an angry populist revolutionary who wants to see the world burn.