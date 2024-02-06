Trump's futile attack on DeSantis

Donald Trump hasn't been impressing anyone with his political acuity lately, but at least he is fully aware of one of his own vulnerabilities.

His early attacks on the COVID-19 record of Ron DeSantis show that he knows the Florida governor has outflanked him on the populist right -- indeed, outflanked him in general -- regarding one of the most central issues of the last couple of years.

In typical style, Trump isn't tiptoeing around the issue, but driving right at the governor in an attempt to take away one of his foremost strengths.

The "free state of Florida"? No, despite what you might recall, it was really the "shut down Sunshine state."

"Florida was actually closed, for a great, long period of time," Trump told reporters during his first campaign swing. "Remember, he closed the beaches and everything else? They're trying to rewrite history."

This is brazen even by Trump's standards. It will take all of his powers as a political sloganeer, marketeer and wrecking-ball to counter the DeSantis brand on the coronavirus, which has the advantage of being grounded in reality.

For Republicans, the DeSantis approach of getting out of shutdowns as soon as possible and resisting mandates and restrictions has been vindicated and has appeal to nearly all factions.

For populists, he resisted the elites and self-appointed experts. For limited-government conservatives, he (although this is complicated) lightened the heavy hand of government. For everyone right of center, he forged his own path in the face of conventional wisdom and got attacked for it in the media and the left -- demonstrating the paramount GOP virtues of having courage and the right enemies.

DeSantis would have much to brag about in his record in Florida absent COVID-19, but it is his response to the pandemic that sets him apart and makes him, for the moment, a near-legend for many Republicans.