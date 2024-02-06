Trump's dictator comment a symptom of populist politics

Everyone knows that politics involves more truth-stretching than most professions. As the line (often misattributed to Mark Twain) goes, "Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason."

It's also a well-established truism that populist politicians lie even more than conventional politicians. This is in part because populism requires fomenting, exploiting, or maintaining a high level of public anger. If you tell the crowd that an issue is complicated, that solutions come with trade-offs, or that your well-intentioned opponents make some fair points, there's a danger the mob will grow bored and lose interest in you. But if you tell them the solutions are obvious and easy, and that your villainous enemies are stopping you from fixing everything, well, that's more like it.

What gets less attention is how the deceptions of conventional politicians also create market opportunities for demagogues.

You probably heard that Donald Trump, Republican presidential front-runner, recently said he'd be a "dictator" on day one of his presidency. Given the growing chatter about how a second Trump presidency would become a dictatorship, Trump's comment threw the commentariat into a tizzy. And understandably so. Whether he was joking or deadly serious or something in between, saying you'll be a dictator for any amount of time is no laughing matter, particularly for a former president who likes to test-drive real desires by pretending he's joking.

Still, it's worth paying attention to why Trump came up with a one-day dictatorship idea. To recap, Fox News's Sean Hannity, trying to help Trump dispel the dictator talk, asked him to assure everyone he wouldn't be one. Trump sidestepped his oft-repeated vow to punish his enemies and said he'd only be a dictator "on day one" of his presidency, for the purpose of "closing the border" and "drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator."

If you put aside the word dictator for a moment, this promise is sadly banal. Presidential candidates have a habit of dishonestly vowing they can do all manner of things unilaterally on "day one" of their presidencies. In 2020, for example, Kamala Harris repeatedly promised that if elected, she'd repeal Trump's tax cuts on her first day, despite the fact that presidents cannot single-handedly repeal laws. No wonder voters think presidents have powers they don't have.