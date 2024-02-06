Trump's critics can't have it both ways

The left's position on the nation's proper response to the pandemic, though shrouded in the language of compassion, is incoherent and morally repugnant virtue signaling.

Since this calamity began, many national Democratic leaders, the left-wing media and various never-Trumpers have been more interested in smearing President Donald Trump -- no change there -- than helping to solve the myriad problems caused by the coronavirus.

They wanted it both ways. President Donald Trump was doing too much, and he wasn't doing enough. Before the outbreak, numerous Democrats were downplaying the virus and condemning Trump as a racist for his China and Europe travel bans. Later they blamed Trump for not taking the virus seriously, when in fact, they were taking it less seriously than he was. But being a progressive means never having to say you're sorry -- and that yesterday's inconsistent positions are deemed wiped from our collective memory.

From the beginning, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, along with their medical team, were conducting daily press briefings to inform an anxious nation about the virus and the federal and state governments' efforts to slow the spread, organizing the distribution of medical equipment to hot spots and pushing legislation to provide relief for individuals and businesses devastated by the outbreak.

The media used those briefings to humiliate Trump rather than illicit facts to inform viewers. For example, New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi asked Trump, "If an American President loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be reelected?"

Editorial after editorial excoriated Trump for every imaginable sin and certainly every death -- while exempting Democratic governors from any accountability for wildly disproportionate cases and deaths in their states. They view everything through a partisan prism, and no crisis is too severe to be exploited for political gain.

Trump, they said, was only interested in manipulating the crisis to enhance his reelection efforts. He jumped the gun in expressing his hope to reopen our economy on Easter. He wasn't listening to the medical experts. He didn't care about Americans dying. He was practicing medicine without a license.

Unfortunately for these critics, President Donald Trump was deferring to the medical experts, who repeatedly denied that he was ignoring them.

Considering themselves the sole exemplars of compassion, progressives insist that their views are the only morally acceptable ones, that all who oppose them are immoral and that so long as they have "good" intentions, neither their motives nor their policies can be questioned -- even if they are inconsistent or cause major harm.