Trump's bad night

Nov. 2 was a boffo night for the Republican Party, and not such a great night for Donald Trump.

It's not as though the interests of the two are diametrically opposed, but they are in tension. To the extent that the GOP shows that it can thrive without former President Donald Trump being on the ballot or even at the center of attention, it undermines the idea that he, and only he, knows the secret to Republican success.

Glenn Youngkin's victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election is a particular threat. There's no doubt that the former Carlyle Group CEO assembled a geographic and demographic coalition — heavily rural and non-college-educated — that reflects a change that Trump accelerated and cemented, and that Youngkin's full-throated attack on critical race theory showed an unapologetic attitude to cultural politics with Trumpian overtones.

Fundamentally, though, Youngkin did it his own way, and still turned out Trump voters in droves, while eroding Terry McAuliffe's margins in areas where the Democratic advantage once seemed insurmountable.

Youngkin's path to victory was one that Trump himself or any of his epigones would have been incapable of.

For Trump, being radioactive had its uses. It meant he'd dominate news cycles, which he considered good in and of itself, and bonded his base even more strongly to him.

Youngkin thoroughly rejected this model. His approach from the beginning was to soften his image, assuming base Republican voters would support him, even if he was branded as a nice guy and voters otherwise not willing to listen to a Republican would give him a chance.

He was right.

With all the focus on critical race theory, it's easy to forget that exit polls showed that the economy was the top issue in the campaign. Youngkin emphasized the cost of living, and according to The Washington Post, won among voters who cared most about the economy, 55%-44%.