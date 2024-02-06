Trumpology

Former President Donald Trump has signaled he will announce his presidential intentions after the November midterm elections. Yet his record of endorsements is quite mixed. By the sheer numbers of winning primary candidates his stamp of approval is impressive, but in a few of the most important races, not so much.

The disaster that is the Biden Administration has been a godsend for Trump. Had President Joe Biden simply plagiarized the successful Trump agenda, there would have followed no border disaster, no energy crisis, no hyperinflation, and no disastrous flight from Afghanistan.

Had Biden followed through on his "unity" rhetoric, he could have lorded over Trump's successful record as his own, while contrasting his Uncle-Joe ecumenicalism with supposed Trump's polarization.

Of course, serious people knew from the start that was utterly impossible. A cognitively challenged Biden was a captive of ideologues. Thus, he was bound to pursue an extremist agenda that could only end as it now has -- in disaster and record low polls.

Still, how ironic that the Biden catastrophe revived a Trump candidacy. Biden likely will cause the Democrats to lose Congress. His pick of a dismal Kamala Harris as vice president has likely ensured, for now, fewer viable Democratic presidential candidates in 2024.

So, will Trump run?

Some logic might dictate that Trump not try a second campaign. He would be 79. The recent record of doddering septuagenarian and octogenarian politicians -- Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein -- has warned Americans that one's late 70s certainly are not, as the Baby Boomer generation may try to hype, the "new 50s."

In addition, Trump's old and new business ventures would take further and greater hits.

His family would again be targeted and unfairly maligned.

An otherwise nihilist progressive and media agenda would reawaken solely to destroy Trump -- not his policies against which the Left has offered nothing of substance.

The Trump MAGA legacy is now largely institutionalized.

All Republican candidates will run on secure borders, energy independence, deregulation, Jacksonian foreign policy, a populist, middle-class, nationalism, and deterrence against China -- albeit with much-needed new emphasis on destructive deficit spending.

Candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are all close with or have worked for Trump and would, more or less, carry though the Trump agenda.

The Trump record itself between 2017 and 2021 would be assessed more positively, especially in comparison to what preceded and followed it, and with Trump in retirement.