Trumpism without Trump?

Six weeks ago, Americans were assured that Donald Trump had left the presidency disgraced and forever ruined politically.

Trump was the first president to be impeached twice, and first to be tried as a private citizen when out of office. He was the first to be impeached without the chief justice of the United States presiding over his trial.

His nonstop complaining about a stolen "landslide" election was blamed by many as a distraction that lost two Republican Senate seats from Georgia. The current Democratic-majority Congress was the result.

Americans were assured by Trump's impeachment prosecutors and the media that the Jan. 6 Capitol assault was his fault alone. So Trump was condemned as a veritable murderer, responsible for five deaths at the Capitol. Many of his own advisers and Cabinet members had loudly resigned in disgust.

Yet six weeks after leaving office, a Phoenixlike Trump brought a crowd at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference to its feet. His 90-minute blistering broadside against Joe Biden's radical first 40 days of executive orders and hard-left appointments enthused thousands.

Polls show that while he has lost some support in his party, Trump still wins 75% approval in the GOP.

So why is a supposedly once-toxic Trump apparently back at center stage?

The infamous Capitol riot is still under investigation. Elements of the media narrative of an "armed insurrection" that led to the alleged murder of officer Brian Sicknick are being debunked and quietly retracted.

Many Americans disapproved of an outgoing president holding a massive rally about alleged voter fraud in a highly polarized climate. But evidence has not yet suggested -- as the media once insisted -- that Sicknick was assaulted and murdered by a rioter.

One of the four protesters lost in or near that melee died through violence. She was an unarmed female military veteran shot while unlawfully breaking into the Capitol by a still unnamed police officer.

So far, no one arrested inside the Capitol has been charged with either carrying or using a firearm. The "armed insurrection" turns out to have been more of a leaderless, thuggish mob riot "incited" by no one in particular.

For all the national outrage at Trump, 95% of Republican House members voted against his impeachment. Eighty-six percent of Republican senators voted to acquit him of impeachment charges.