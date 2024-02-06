Trump supporters: Fear not those discouraging polls

What are we to make of the dire predictions of President Donald Trump’s political doom — that he doesn’t stand a chance for reelection in November?

I’ve read numerous mainstream media reports gloating over polls that show presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden surging and Trump plummeting. I’m not one to casually dismiss polls, but I view them skeptically, especially given their poor track record in more recent elections, and pollsters’ brazen manipulation of them to sway public opinion.

Don’t the wildly failed polls forecasting a Hillary Clinton victory in 2016 warrant our skepticism? Preelection polling was uniformly wrong, but so were Election Day exit polls.

I’m old enough to remember when exit polling was so accurate that if you got word at noon on Election Day that your favored candidate was losing, you could take it to the bank — or to your psychiatrist. You knew the pit in your stomach was based on something real and likely irreversible. At some point, however, that changed, and it’s hard to know why.

The accuracy of preelection polling has also waned over the years, maybe because it’s hard to get a random sampling with the advent of cellphones and deserved cynicism over politically motivated polling. In this era of political correctness, political shaming and cancel culture, surely many tell pollsters what they think they want to hear rather than what they truly believe. Let’s also admit that polls vary widely. Just last week, as progressives were reporting that polling shows Trump is toast, a new Gallup poll shows his approval ratings at an all-time high.

But let’s consider another factor that requires us to take polls with bags of salt: the highly fluid nature of current events, including some unforeseeable and beyond our control.

I remember an informed Trump supporter telling me way back in 2017 that, based on polls he was seeing, Trump’s chances for reelection were slim.

My reaction was that the likelihood of the 2020 election being determined by the state of affairs in 2017 was comparable to that of Joe Biden defeating Chuck Norris in an MMA contest. I told my friend that it was unlikely the factors driving the polls would be as relevant in 2020.