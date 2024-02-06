Trump should tone down words

The GOP is facing a dilemma unlike any in history.

With each passing day, it becomes harder to defend President Trump's actions and words, though his policies still remain highly popular with the majority of Americans.

The closest comparison is with Richard Nixon, who enjoyed strong support for withdrawing troops from Vietnam and opening long-closed doors with China. But on a personal level, Nixon's quirks and odd personality made him a standing joke for many including some within his own party.

Trump's deregulations, his strong stance on immigration, his support for the military, his desire to curtail entitlements and his opposition to government-run health insurance still enjoy widespread support.

Yet Trump gives even his supporters reason to cringe from time to time.

His speech to the Boy Scout Jamboree was a disaster and should have resulted in the immediate dismissal of some unnamed speech writer.

His adoption of Twitter as his prime source of communication is wearing thin.

He is rapidly becoming the caricature that the left has portrayed him all along.

Despite his popular policies, he is becoming his own worst enemy.

It's easy to blame the increasingly leftist national media for highlighting the stumbles and obsessions over Trump's every step and misstep.

Into this minute-by-minute media assault, Trump adds fuel to the fire far too often.