Trump should tone down words

The GOP is facing a dilemma unlike any in history.
With each passing day, it becomes harder to defend President Trump's actions and words, though his policies still remain highly popular with the majority of Americans.
The closest comparison is with Richard Nixon, who enjoyed strong support for withdrawing troops from Vietnam and opening long-closed doors with China. But on a personal level, Nixon's quirks and odd personality made him a standing joke for many including some within his own party.
Trump's deregulations, his strong stance on immigration, his support for the military, his desire to curtail entitlements and his opposition to government-run health insurance still enjoy widespread support.
Yet Trump gives even his supporters reason to cringe from time to time.
His speech to the Boy Scout Jamboree was a disaster and should have resulted in the immediate dismissal of some unnamed speech writer.
His adoption of Twitter as his prime source of communication is wearing thin.
He is rapidly becoming the caricature that the left has portrayed him all along.
Despite his popular policies, he is becoming his own worst enemy.
It's easy to blame the increasingly leftist national media for highlighting the stumbles and obsessions over Trump's every step and misstep.
Into this minute-by-minute media assault, Trump adds fuel to the fire far too often.
Under the current presidential trajectory, Trump has often become an impediment to the promised changes voters supported.
Let me back up for just a moment.
In sober reflection, the Trump era has just begun. So patience is suggested.
Promises made can still be promises delivered.
The recent changes in the West Wing roster are little more than course corrections -- some long overdue.
I'm not bothered by staff changes.
I am bothered by what seems a tone-deaf approach that is abrasive, confrontational and arrogant.
The deeper problem -- and yes, there is a deeper problem than Trump's mouth -- is the absolute lack of strong-voiced leadership who will consistently work toward implementing the policy changes that are essential to putting America back on a course of common sense, personal responsibility, less government and more freedoms.
Teddy Roosevelt once paraphrased an African proverb that said, "Speak softly, carry a big stick and you will go far."
Trump has the stick. He has yet to learn the lesson of speaking softly.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
