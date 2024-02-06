Trump must directly appeal to African Americans

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump directly appealed to African American voters for their vote, asking them, "What do you have to lose?"

Trump should have received more credit for this, as Republicans have often been criticized for not wooing African Americans from Democrats, who crucially depend on their overwhelming support yet take their votes for granted.

Trump's message was that blacks had entrusted their improvement exclusively to the Democratic Party, but it had failed to produce. He highlighted two critical areas in which Democrats had let them down: education and poverty.

He said that blacks "are living in poverty" and their "schools are no good," and he pledged to do better by them, unlike Democrats, who offered nothing but empty promises.

The Democrats have never bothered to show how their policies are superior to the Republicans' because they can't. Instead, they've cynically cast Republicans as uncompassionate and, in many cases, racist. I've always assumed their scheme worked, because I can find no other explanation for the Democrats' electoral vice grip on African Americans than the latter's distrust of Republicans. Nothing else makes sense.

It's no coincidence that Democrats have played the race card with even greater intensity in response to President Donald Trump's undeniable policy successes for African Americans and other minorities. Under Trump, African American unemployment was at a record low, and their wages were greatly improving prior to the virus-induced downturn.

Democrats always cite the same phony examples to make their case, such as that Trump is an immigration hawk because he doesn't like Mexicans and other non-Americans. It's all bogus, but it works, and it sure beats having to explain away their own policy failures and Trump's policy successes. It is despicable and destructive.

Falsely accusing people of racism is a particularly egregious sin, not just because there are few smears more harmful to one's reputation but also because it damages race relations, especially when the slander, like the sin of racism itself, is applied with a broad brush to an entire group of people -- in this case, the Republican Party.