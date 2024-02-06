Trump is wrong to constantly attack others

At lunch the other day, a good friend of mine explained he stays away from the national news, and he's all the happier for it. He no longer watches the cable news channels, and he's deleted all but one of the national newspaper apps he used to have on his phone. I totally understand.

When you have a president telling four citizens of the United States, three who were born here and all duly elected to Congress, to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they come," which he had already described as "countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world," it is disturbing and depressing. Moreover, framing an argument (nonsensical in the first place, because they are from America) around "leave" if you don't agree with me, is not only belligerent, it is intellectually weak -- the refuge of someone unable to argue a point on a higher level. Because the four congresswomen are people of color, a fact seemingly influencing Trump in his choice of words, it is also race-baiting.

Some may point out the four congresswomen have said as bad or worse, and that may be right; they're no paragons of virtue, either. And some of their proposed policies may be loony, even dangerous. But none of them is the president of the United States. Donald Trump is, and his glee in repeatedly exhibiting the worst in politics and personal character, should be a disappointment to all fair-minded people.