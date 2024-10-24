Trump is sucking the air out of the GOP's momentum

It's one of the most enduring rules of thumb in American politics.

Since 1862, the president's party has lost seats in the House in every midterm election but three (1934, 1998 and 2002). Until very recently, it seemed like the 2022 midterms would provide one more data point to this long-standing trend. And that is still likely. But talk of a "red wave," never mind a "red tsunami," has given way to talk of a Republican "ripple," as handicappers keep downgrading the GOP's chances for big gains.

Why?

For many progressives, the GOP's deteriorating prospects are directly attributable to a popular backlash against the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Others point to a string of Democratic legislative successes, better than expected job numbers, and a modest turnaround on high gas prices and a slowing of inflation generally.

And, of course, there's the "Trump factor." Since the search of his Mar-a-Lago home, the former president has dominated news coverage and has forced Republicans to talk about him and his issues -- both in the political and psychological sense -- rather than stay on message about the Democrats' failings.

No doubt, all of that is part of the explanation. But plenty of presidents have had similar first term successes over the last 160 years, and yet still suffered badly in the midterms. The president's party lost 26 House seats in the average midterm election since World War II. CBS' election tracker currently predicts a GOP pickup of half that number of seats.

Political scientists bicker about why midterms are good for the out-party. But most of the explanations rely on two closely related factors. The first is that the midterms are a referendum on the party in power. When presidents have high approval numbers, they keep their losses down. The second factor is that the losers of the last election are more energized than the winners, so they turn out more.

Both of these theories are surely being borne out to some extent. Biden's approval ratings have risen modestly from abysmal to merely not very good. And Democratic voters have become more enthusiastic in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe and thanks to the various Trump-related controversies.