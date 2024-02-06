Trump is right — more violence, turmoil under Biden

Former President Donald Trump’s statement that the attack on Israel by Iran "would not have happened if we were in office," has drawn derision, including from his former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Bolton called the remark "delusional," saying that Trump "has no idea what to do in the Middle East in this situation."

If Trump is delusional, Bolton has amnesia regarding what happened on his watch and after.

In less than four years under Biden, we have witnessed the disastrous pull out from Afghanistan and subsequently the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Hamas attack on Israel, and now the unprecedented massive attack by Iran on Israel.

During the four Trump years, there were, for practical purposes, no violent, aggressive international incidents.

This cannot be attributed to Trump not doing anything provocative.

In May 2018, shortly after Bolton became national security adviser, Trump took the historic initiative of moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Reports were that the move would provoke significant unrest among Palestinians — possibly a new intifada.

I had the privilege of attending the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and can confirm it occurred in quiet and serenity. No unrest, no uprising, no intifada.

In another major step that same month, the Trump administration announced withdrawal from the nuclear deal made with Iran by President Barack Obama and five other nations.

Thus, sanctions on Iranian oil sales were reinstated. Thanks to Trump, multiple billions in cash flow to Iran, funds they use to fund and advance terror, were cut off.

In August 2018, the Trump administration announced cut off of $200 million in aid to the Palestinians, citing as one reason activities and influence of the terrorist group Hamas.

In September 2018, Trump ordered the closing of the office in Washington, D.C., of the PLO — the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

And then, in January 2020, Trump directed the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, deemed responsible for attacks resulting in the death of an American contractor.