Trump is changing the narrative with people of color

The progressive journalist Thomas Frank wrote a much-discussed book in 2004 titled, "What’s the Matter with Kansas?"

Right now, some other like-minded journalist might be thinking of writing a book called "What’s the Matter with People of Color?"

For Democrats, the presidential polling among Latinos and African-Americans ranges from concerning to extremely disturbing, as President Joe Biden sheds support to Donald Trump. The Republican was so bold as to hold a campaign rally that drew thousands in the South Bronx, a heavily Hispanic and Black area where Republicans may be rumored to exist but are rarely actually seen.

A New York Times poll in March had Trump beating Biden among Hispanic voters 46-40, while a Wall Street Journal poll last month found that 30% of African-American males say they are definitely or probably going to vote for Trump. Other surveys show less stark results, but something is going on, especially with Hispanic voters.

If nothing else, we are seeing the foolhardiness of Democrats believing that all minorities -- with a dizzying array of national backgrounds and socioeconomic and demographic characteristics -- could be lumped together as "people of color" and corralled into the Democratic coalition with woke political appeals.

That might work on college campuses; it doesn’t work in the rest of the country.

The problem for Biden is that Hispanics are too much like the rest of America. In Cygnal polling, 69% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track, and 72% of Hispanics think the same. Hispanics care about the economy as much as -- in fact, more than -- anyone else. Whereas 30% of the country says inflation and the economy is the top issue, 42% of Hispanics say it is.