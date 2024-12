Trump-hating leftists are no friends of the constitution

Law professor Pamela Karlan did more than cross the line in taking a cheap shot at President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, in her pro-impeachment testimony. In openly demonstrating her strong personal animus against Trump, she disqualified herself as an expert witness.

Don't get me wrong; I'm not intimating that these proceedings have anything to do with evidence. They are merely a ruse to formalize the Democrats' preordained conclusion.

In responding to a softball question about the difference between a president and a king, Karlan said, "Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I'll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron."

These leftist academics are so used to being intellectually incarcerated in their ideological bubbles that they have no fear of blowback from expressing such insults publicly. Their cellmates understand that no decent human being could support this subhuman President Trump and his tainted offspring.

As we deplorables know, leftist academics are our moral superiors. To them, Republicans are reprobates, and their ideas are so dangerous that they must be ridiculed and suppressed, especially in their sacred classrooms.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., asked Karlan: "(D)o you remember saying the following?: 'Liberals tend to cluster more; conservatives, especially very conservative people, tend to spread out more, perhaps because they don't even want to be around themselves.' ... Do you understand how that reflects contempt on people who are conservative?"

Karlan defiantly denied that her statement revealed disdain for conservatives. Then again, Hillary Clinton meant no disrespect for Trump supporters when she called them "deplorables," and former FBI agent Peter Strzok denied he derided Trump supporters when referring to them as "hillbillies" and saying in a text to former FBI attorney Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair: "Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support."