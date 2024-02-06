Trump faces critical choice about his political future

Donald Trump is nearing a crossroads.

Those who allege that he has endangered the tradition of smooth presidential transitions by not conceding immediately after the media declared him the loser suffer amnesia.

When Trump was elected in 2016, the Washington establishment lost its collective mind. The top echelon of the FBI and CIA were still spreading a fraudulent Christopher Steele dossier paid for by the campaign of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee.

Shortly before Trump's inauguration, President Barack Obama called Vice President Joe Biden, national security adviser Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and FBI Director James Comey into the Oval Office. The purpose of the meeting was reportedly to collate progress reports about how best to continue government surveillance of Trump's designated national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and thereby disrupt the transition.

Flynn's name was soon unmasked, apparently by Obama administration officials, and then illegally leaked to the press.

The harassment during the transition became thematic for Trump's next four years, which saw false evidence submitted to federal courts and other classified documents illegally leaked.

No prior president has faced such hysterical opposition bent on removing him from office by a special prosecutor, concocted charges that he should be deposed under the 25th Amendment, and, finally, a failed attempt at removal via impeachment.

The president's private phone calls to foreign leaders were leaked. Media darlings and anonymous opponents within the government boasted of sabotaging Trump's initiatives. Washington analysts and retired military officers hyped coup scenarios about how best to use force to remove him from office.

So it is a bit rich for the media to now warn of Trump's dangers to the spirit of smooth presidential transitions. Such protocols were deliberately rendered null and void in 2016.

But all that is past. What matters now are the interests of the country first and Trump's constituents second. So Trump has a number of pathways.

One is to keep addressing legitimate reports of voter irregularities. He can continue to ask the courts to set aside any illegal votes that do not conform to state voting laws. His supporters demand and deserve no less than the investigation of all charges of serial voting impropriety.