Trump didn't threaten a 'bloodbath'

At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Donald Trump said that if he is not elected in November, there will be a "bloodbath."

That he said that much is true. Having actually read the text of his remarks, however, I do not believe he was threatening: Elect me president or the streets will run red with blood.

But that is exactly how many, particularly in the media, interpreted his comment. "In Ohio campaign rally, Trump says there will be a 'bloodbath' if he loses November election," read a CBS News headline. "Trump says country faces 'bloodbath' if Biden wins in November," announced Politico.

In context, though, two things are pretty clear. First, Trump meant reelecting President Biden would be a catastrophe, or "bloodbath," for the automotive industry. Second, his comments were a typically incoherent mess.

Trump defenders note correctly that the term "bloodbath" often is used metaphorically. It's commonplace in coverage of Wall Street ("Five Tech Stocks That Survived NASDAQ's Bloodbath This Year"), and Trump's recent purge of Republican National Committee staff was dubbed a bloodbath by many of the outlets now aghast at Trump's use of the word.

What Trump defenders elide is that the former president has forfeited any presumption of good intentions. Trump winks at and even celebrates violence all the time. He fawns over authoritarians and insists that presidents, like rogue cops, should have complete immunity to commit crimes. When the Capitol was under siege by a mob acting on his behalf, he declined to intervene for hours. He even defended the mob's chants of "Hang Mike Pence!"

Heck, Trump once again celebrated those "great patriots" of Jan. 6 during the same rally Saturday, declaring those convicted of assault and other crimes "hostages." If these convicted criminals are hostages, where are the ransom demands?

In short, Trump, who routinely distorts others' statements and plays footsie with violence, doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt when he uses terms like "bloodbath."

But as Clint Eastwood's character says in "Unforgiven," "Deserve's got nothing to do with it."