Trump didn't cause Ukraine war

More than a year into the Biden presidency, Vladimir Putin has invaded a sovereign neighboring country and, of course, everyone knows who's to blame -- Biden's predecessor.

In an instance of misdirection for the ages, a spate of commentary has pointed the finger at Donald Trump for supposedly creating the predicate for Putin's brutalizing of Ukraine.

There's no doubt that Trump has long had an apparently uncontrollable reflex to say warm things about Vladimir Putin. He foolishly mused about pulling out of NATO. And his withholding of aid to Ukraine for a partisan political purpose -- to pressure the Ukrainian government to uncover dirt related to the Bidens -- was a tawdry abuse of power (and led to his first impeachment).

No one should hold Trump up as a paragon, but to blame him for sparking a delayed-fuse geopolitical cataclysm that just happened to explode on Biden's watch is wholly ridiculous.

Trump critic retired Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, who had a star turn as a witness at Trump's first impeachment, says Trump emboldened Putin and left Ukraine unprepared to defend itself. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch says Trump sent the world the message that Ukraine was a mere pawn. A piece in The New York Review of Books says Trump "paved Putin's way."

There is no support for this argument in a world where facts and logic -- or basic chronology -- mean something.

First of all, Russia had grabbed Crimea and started a long-running war in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, long before anyone had any idea that Donald Trump would run for president, let alone win. It clearly didn't take Trump to give Putin the idea that he could get away with invading Ukraine -- he invaded Ukraine and got away with it under the administration of Barack Obama, when, by the way, Joe Biden was vice president.