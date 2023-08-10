Trump and the failures of our populist passions

America blew it.

I generally support special prosecutor Jack Smith's indictments of Donald Trump. The classified documents case is open-and-shut, as far as I can tell. As for the charges dealing with the former president's attempt to steal the election, they are a heavier lift as a strictly legal matter. Some charges may not clear the evidentiary and legal hurdles in their path, but they are still worth bringing.

Trump supporters disagree. Their arguments span from anti-American idiocy (Trump is America's Alexei Nalvany) to good faith, nuanced, complaints about the insufficiency of the statutes Smith is relying upon.

But even if Smith has the law and evidence entirely on his side, the fact that we've come to prosecuting a former president is proof of the breakdown of republicanism.

That Trump was nominated, never mind elected, president is a sign of collective, systemic failure. Blame is not evenly distributed among the parties, voters, the media and other institutions, but nearly all deserve their share.

There isn't room here to tell the full story from the beginning. I'd start with Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich, though you could make the case it begins with Richard Nixon.

Regardless, without the populist polarization of our politics, a man as unfit for high office as Trump would never get near the presidency. Had we not spent decades weakening political parties with well-intentioned but ultimately foolish "reforms" like outsourcing nominations to primaries and campaign finance changes that, together, gutted the ability of parties to bar unfit candidates from the nominating process, Trump would still be a reality show host.

We spent decades, on the right and left, weakening institutional, journalistic and cultural walls between politics and entertainment and then were surprised when the tide of populist passion swamped good government.

The impeachment process, intended as a Republican check on the abuse of power, is illustrative. After three invocations in 25 years, the impeachment clause has become a constitutional zombie clause, functionally dead but still capable of damage.