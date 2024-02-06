Jonah Goldberg for 3-12-24

Donald Trump's domination of last week's primaries made it official: He has successfully routed the GOP establishment.

Some would argue, with ample evidence, that this happened a long time ago. Particularly in Congress, the party is divided into three sometimes overlapping factions: Reaganites, pragmatists and populists, the last being Trump's "MAGA" faction. Politicians from the non-MAGA factions have been retreating, retiring or reinventing themselves in Trump's image for years now.

If Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida aren't fully MAGA in their hearts, you wouldn't know it from their current public personas. Other Republicans, including former Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and Bob Corker of Tennessee, along with former Reps. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, Eric Cantor of Virginia, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, were either shown the door or fled for it themselves. And outside institutions such as the Conservative Political Action Committee, or CPAC, and the Heritage Foundation have repositioned themselves as MAGA organs.

That process has accelerated since Trump effectively locked up the Republican nomination for president for the third time. Over the past few months, non-MAGA Republicans such as Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington have announced that they will be leaving Congress. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the last actual avatar of "the GOP establishment," declared that he would not run to lead the Republican caucus again and went on to endorse Trump.

The takeover is culminating with the Trumpian captivity of the Republican National Committee. There's virtually no Republican establishment left that isn't synonymous with the Trump establishment.

Michael Whatley, the former head of the North Carolina GOP, is the new national chairman, having earned Trump's favor as an unrestrained booster of his claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, is serving alongside Whatley as co-chair. And Chris LaCivita, a top Trump campaign adviser, will run day-to-day operations. On Monday, they began a wholesale purge of staffers deemed insufficiently loyal.

Trump's son Donald Jr. agrees that it's official. In an interview with Newsmax Sunday, he said the old GOP establishment "no longer exists. ... People have to understand that America first, the MAGA movement, is the new Republican Party. That is conservatism today."