Trillions for domestic spending, not a cent for defense

Joe Biden isn't known for his austerity, except when it comes to the nation's defense.

As part of his welcome emphasis on competition with China, the president cajoled reluctant European countries at the G-7 summit into releasing a statement critical of China, on top of the announcement of an infrastructure program meant to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative.

That's all fine as far as it goes, but a glaring omission from Biden's campaign is a defense budget that reflects the growing challenge from Beijing.

Indeed, Biden justifies almost any increased domestic spending as designed to check China's ambitions, at the same time he neglects what is most needful to keep China from dominating its region and waging war on our allies or perhaps the U.S. itself.

If we can deter China from taking Taiwan with subsidies for electric cars, Biden is inarguably the Churchill of his time.

If we can counter China's defense buildup with more funding for affordable housing, Biden deserves to take his place beside Alfred Thayer Mahan or George Kennan as great strategic thinkers.

Otherwise, his approach is lacking, and disturbingly so.

Biden's infrastructure plan, a sprawling proposal that would spend $2.3 trillion on everything from roads and bridges to affordable housing and elder care, is about the "global competition with China," the president insists.

By Biden's way of thinking, whatever progressives have wanted to do for years is suddenly a priority in the new Cold War. The left-wing "explainer" website Vox now claims, "Improving domestic infrastructure and investing in new and emerging technologies, especially clean energy technology, is the best way the U.S. can challenge China for supremacy on the world stage." The publication quoted a Democratic congressional aide, "The best way to enact a progressive agenda is to use China [as a] threat."