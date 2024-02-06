Transgender indoctrination at school and in kids' movies

Woke corporate CEOs seem to think they know better than voters what's best for the country. These titans are throwing their companies' clout and cash behind activists pushing gender-fluidity lessons for kindergartners and other extreme political causes.

Expect this corporate activism to backfire. Corporations should be serving their customers, not trying to override the democratic process, like thousand-pound gorillas undoing what the electorate -- including their own customers -- wants.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek declared his opposition Friday to a Florida state bill that bans instruction for children in grades K-3 about choosing their sexual orientation. The bill also bars teachers from coaching children behind their parents' backs on the issue.

Vowing to defend the "basic human rights" of the LGBTQ+ community, Chapek pledged $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign. Even that whopping amount of protection money wasn't sufficient.

The next night, at its annual Hollywood-studded gala, HRC removed Disney's name from the corporate sponsors list. HRC's interim president, Joni Madison, spelled out the extortion: Disney's money won't be accepted until the company "puts real muscle" behind killing the Florida bill and others like it.

That's what Hollywood thinks is good for America. But Florida voters, who elected the state's lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis, disagree.

DeSantis says he won't back down on his commitment to "parental rights" under pressure from "woke corporations."

Something similar is happening in Texas, where 65 corporations -- including IBM, Capital One and Apple -- signed a letter in the Dallas Morning News written by HRC opposing Gov. Greg Abbott's investigation of instances where young children are being treated for transitioning. Abbott is concerned that youngsters and their parents may be misled into treatments that prove irreversible later.

It's complicated, so why not let Texans' elected leaders examine the facts? Who elected HRC to anything?

Disney Chairman Peter Rice says the company's standing up for "human rights." Nonsense. Nothing in the Florida bill endangers human rights or permits disparaging anyone. Only parental rights are at stake. We should all show respect and support for the small number of children -- less than half a percent -- who actually have gender dysphoria.

The bill bans indoctrinating kids ages 4 to 7 on becoming transgender.