Tragedy and inspiration in D.C.

The last thing Ryan Realbuto did in his life on earth was praise God. He did this the Thursday before the New Hampshire primary and the day before the March for Life -- just before the 23-year-old was shot in Washington, D.C.

I have no idea if Realbuto was planning on going to the annual pro-life celebration I was in D.C. for, but he had moved there from upstate New York after graduating from St. Bonaventure College to join the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps. Realbuto worked to be available to anyone in need. He was shot by a man who wanted money.

Realbuto was "a kind, gentle person with the purest, purest heart," his aunt told a local news outlet. "He could not even formulate a mean thought, let alone verbalize it or act on it on any human being. He was so proud to serve, he was so proud of his work, to serve others." His mother added: His mother added: "He was pure. He was innocent. He was love."

Could that be said of you and me?

According to a story in the National Catholic Register, "He scrubbed dishes in a soup kitchen, did yard work at a foster home, repainted the chapel at a home for women and helped high school kids figure out their future jobs."

How many of us even think about children in foster care? What can we do to honor this young man's life? I have no doubt Realbuto lived to show us what is most important.