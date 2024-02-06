Traditions play key roles during Thanksgiving season

Tradition is an iconic word this time of year for good reason. Thanksgiving dinner always starts at the same time, and the same family members gather, often at the same home. In the backyard, siblings, cousins and in-laws are pitted against each other in a friendly game of football before planting themselves in front of the TV for some real football.

The big meal is the main event, but the preparation in the days leading up to it are also part of the tradition. Each year, mom jots down her grocery list, scours the weekly ads and notes when and where to find the much-needed ingredients on sale. Many of us will be tasked with a random grocery run and a specific dish or a tasty dessert. Others are assigned the paper plates or ice, due to their "burned it again" track record in the kitchen. We can't all be the chef, but even those who almost caught the kitchen on fire contribute, because it's tradition.

Another tradition that continues is the American Farm Bureau Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey. This annual survey dating back to 1986 provides a snapshot of the cost of bringing a family to the dinner table this weekend. Volunteer Farm Bureau members scour the supermarkets in early November to price the same 12 staple items that have been tracked now for 38 years. While it rightly claims not to be scientific, the survey provides a snapshot of how Americans are feeling. As expected, that depends on if food prices are trending up or down.