Touching testimony at Jackson confirmation hearings

A few days ago, Eleanor McCullen's telephone rang. It was a woman she had met outside an abortion clinic 18 years ago. The woman explained that she was looking through her daughter's baby book, and underneath the picture of her then 3-month-old was Eleanor's business card that simply read, "Hope, help and love."

The woman's daughter, Rose, is graduating from high school and heading to college. The mother called to thank McCullen for her long-ago assurance that she did not have to have an abortion: "I want to thank you for being there that day," she said. "Rose is the joy of our life."

McCullen is a sidewalk counselor who has spent over two decades outside Planned Parenthood in Boston. She recently testified at the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. It was not their first interaction: Years prior, Jackson had written an amicus brief against the free-speech rights of McCullen, who was the lead plaintiff in a buffer-zone case the Supreme Court heard in 2014.

McCullen and free speech won that day. So did love. I was there for the oral arguments. After they were done, McCullen lovingly stood on the steps of the Court and implored Americans to be better to women and children.

McCullen is an authentic, grandmotherly witness to hope and hospitality. Her home has been the setting for many a baby shower over the years. She and her husband have had many a baby named after them. During her brief Senate testimony, she explained that at the clinic, she offers the women approaching a listening ear and some company on the journey to embracing life: "I will stand with you throughout the nine months and beyond. I will hold your hand."

"I just stick with the mothers and their families for as long as they need my help," she said, calling it "an incredible privilege" to help women with whatever they need -- from medical care to financial support. She said her house is a treasure trove of "baby clothes and bassinets."