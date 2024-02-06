To lift all boats, help Americans resume fulfilling work

Pushing back on recent pro-worker populism on the right, the American Enterprise Institute's Michael Strain writes "workers need a growth-and-participation agenda." The addition of the word "participation" to traditional pro-growth ideas is especially important today.

Millions of pages of study and commentary have rightly made the case economic growth lifts all boats. But while necessary, economic growth without the removal of existing government barriers to work and entrepreneurship won't be sufficient. It can't cure the participation crisis that traps many workers and lower-income Americans.

In addition to the money we make through our jobs, most of us find some intrinsic value in the act of working or from our work community. Of course, some people have excellent reasons not to work, such as the desire to stay home with one's children. But whether we work or not shouldn't be the result of government-created incentives or obstacles.

People on the left have always been inclined to address poverty and other ills with government benefits, without much worry over their preferred programs' notable, unintended consequences. From the push for higher minimum wages to the implementation of a federal paid-leave program, they often overlook the ways in which these policies generate potential losses of work hours (or even lost jobs), lower wages and reduced prospects for promotion (especially for women). Lately, people on the political right have joined the same chorus to demand counterproductive proposals.

Take the new enthusiasm among some conservatives for universal programs such as the extended child tax credit. Because of its remarkable generosity and lack of work or marriage requirements, it could have negative effects on labor-force participation and child poverty similar to those created by the pre-1990s-reform American welfare system. The same is true of other left-wing policy favorites now endorsed by some people on the right — namely, industrial policy to boost manufacturing employment and protectionism.

Contrary to how they're sold, these policies will hurt workers without addressing some recent developments that are sources of genuine concern.