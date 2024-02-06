This story originally appeared in B Magazine.

With the rise of electronic and contactless payments, consumers can now purchase goods with a quick tap or click. As fewer people carry cash, businesses are increasingly trending away from physical currency—and certainly from paper checks.

While digital payments offer undeniable convenience, each swipe or tap often comes with an unexpected twist: the prompt to leave a tip. Sometimes called the “spinning of the iPad,” these requests are appearing not just at sit-down restaurants or Uber rides but in places we might not expect. Many agree it’s customary to tip the waiter who refills our drinks or the hairstylist who gives us a trim. But what about the barista pouring your latte or the clerk handing you a bag at the counter? How much is appropriate, and is it rude to hit “no tip” and slink away?

B Magazine readers and business owners weigh in on the digital tipping culture and share their honest feedback about who, when and why they tip.

“I feel strongly that tipping has gotten out of hand. My own POS (Point of Sale) prompts for tips at the time of sale, as opposed to after any potential service is rendered, which I do not prefer. I’m not sure how to curtail it when nearly ALL employees in hospitality fully expect it as part of their wages. It’s a trend that seems totally unstoppable. Or even unchangeable. As a consumer, I’ve had fast food restaurants stick a card reader out of the drive-thru window for me to choose a tip amount. I click no tip and move on without guilt. Everything that was done in that transaction was part of their job as an employee and they are receiving at least minimum wage at those locations.”

— Bob Schooley, owner of the Ground-A-Bout

“As a self-employed stylist, tipping is welcome but not expected. When we dine out, I absolutely tip the server. But I believe tipping has gotten out of control as a whole. Ordering at a counter and retrieving my refills does not constitute a tip for a person who solely carried the order to my table. A drive-thru coffee that’s already overpriced, is also a no for me. On vacation, there was a tip line at a novelty shop. The cashier simply scanned and bagged our items then an option to tip. Absurd, no thank you.”