Time to Flourish and be empowered

It's time. Thursday is the Flourish Women's Summit: A Leadership and Empowerment Event. Flourish, the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia have been preparing for this and announcing it for months, and now, we're at the door.

I am growing excited in anticipation of delivering the keynote address. As the speaker, I will share a message of inspiration that will encourage women as we step into what we're called to do or walk deeper into that calling. Drawing from personal experience, including both struggles and successes, my message will help attendees walk in their purpose.

The breakout sessions are wide-ranging; there is something for everyone. Speakers and presenters will share expertise in the areas of community leadership, education, entrepreneurship and health and wellness.

Why is this event significant? Women are experts at taking care of everyone else. We constantly pour into those around us. That's fine. It's part of our nature and how God created us. However, not stopping long enough to be refreshed ourselves is not good. In fact, it's a recipe for discouragement, stagnation and burnout. This summit provides us a day to stop, breathe and glean from other women -- to share with one another and to believe the best in one another. Most of us are so busy cheerleading others, we don't even know how to receive inspiration or praise, and we don't usually take time to communicate strategies and ideas, the what-to-do and what-not-to-do nuggets that prove beneficial in our work within our homes, communities and professions. The Flourish Women's Summit offers itself as a solution.

If you're a woman who works outside the home, do what you can to be at the summit. Yes, I know it's a weekday. I know you're expected at your job. We're always working, aren't we? I encourage you, however, to take a personal day and attend. You're worth it.