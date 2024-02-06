Time to Flourish and be empowered

It's time. Thursday is the Flourish Women's Summit: A Leadership and Empowerment Event. Flourish, the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia have been preparing for this and announcing it for months, and now, we're at the door.
I am growing excited in anticipation of delivering the keynote address. As the speaker, I will share a message of inspiration that will encourage women as we step into what we're called to do or walk deeper into that calling. Drawing from personal experience, including both struggles and successes, my message will help attendees walk in their purpose.
The breakout sessions are wide-ranging; there is something for everyone. Speakers and presenters will share expertise in the areas of community leadership, education, entrepreneurship and health and wellness.
Why is this event significant? Women are experts at taking care of everyone else. We constantly pour into those around us. That's fine. It's part of our nature and how God created us. However, not stopping long enough to be refreshed ourselves is not good. In fact, it's a recipe for discouragement, stagnation and burnout. This summit provides us a day to stop, breathe and glean from other women -- to share with one another and to believe the best in one another. Most of us are so busy cheerleading others, we don't even know how to receive inspiration or praise, and we don't usually take time to communicate strategies and ideas, the what-to-do and what-not-to-do nuggets that prove beneficial in our work within our homes, communities and professions. The Flourish Women's Summit offers itself as a solution.
If you're a woman who works outside the home, do what you can to be at the summit. Yes, I know it's a weekday. I know you're expected at your job. We're always working, aren't we? I encourage you, however, to take a personal day and attend. You're worth it.
Husband, if your wife is usually home with the kids, how about you take the day off so your wife may attend? Yes, I know: The kids will be home with you. Yes, I know: The kids are a handful. Yes, I know: it's a long day -- and the kids will be home with you, and they're a handful! But know this: I believe in you, and you can handle it! Remember, an empowered woman makes the entire family stronger. Dad, your family is worth it.
If you're a single mom who would need to get a babysitter to attend, if you can do it, do it. Yes, it may be a sacrifice, but your being there Thursday may be a much-needed, long-overdue spark that ignites a fire in your spirit. You, too, are worth it.
Ladies, if you have not yet bought your tickets, please get them at women.semissourian.com. Included in the cost are breakfast, lunch, a vendor expo, breakout sessions and group personal safety training -- and yes, a keynote address that I believe will be both inspirational and dynamic.
In addition to speaking at the summit, I will sell copies of my three books and will gladly sign them. For humorous books filled with colorful images and witty words of wisdom, look for "#AuntAlma: Raisin' a Little Hell Heaven on Earth" and "#AuntAlma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control." For a powerful book on purpose and destiny, principles I will highlight during my keynote, purchase "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be."
The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. It promises to leave an impression that will not only birth a change within the women present, but will help us change the environment to which we have been called. It's time. See you there!
Adrienne Ross is an editor, writer, public speaker, former teacher and coach, Southeast Missourian editorial board member and owner of Adrienne Ross Communications.
