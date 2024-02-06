Time for second opinion on health care

The health care debate has flooded the news as Congress attempts to repeal and craft a replacement for the Affordable Care Act -- an increase of governmental involvement and regulation albeit considerably less than a single-payer system such as Canada's. The costs of the law, it seems, have been the impetus for calls to replace it. In fact, enthusiasm for single-payer coverage plummets when people find out the coverage's costs.

America's health care system constitutes one-sixth of the nation's economy. The Affordable Care Act has obvious problems: it is flawed in its conception and basic design, and is failing the American people. The public was not enthusiastic about the Affordable Care Act but got it anyway.

I recently received a letter from a constituent asking two questions: (1) Why is the United States the only advanced, industrialized country in the world without a single-payer health care system; and (2) Why does health care in the United States cost twice as much as that in other countries yet provides lesser results? I will approach these questions the way I do with every issue -- with research. Remember, never substitute emotion for scholarship.

Before we trade America's health care system for a European-style universal coverage system, we should compare our current system with those in other countries. Here are some facts about America's health care system.

1. Americans have better survival rates than Europeans for common cancers. Breast cancer mortality is 52 percent higher in Germany and 88 percent higher in the United Kingdom. Prostate cancer mortality is 604 percent higher in the United Kingdom and 457 percent higher in Norway. The mortality rate for colorectal cancer among British men and women is 40 percent higher.

2. Americans have lower cancer mortality rates than Canadians. Breast cancer mortality in Canada is 9 percent higher, prostate cancer is 184 percent higher and colon cancer among men is 10 percent higher.

3. Americans have better access to treatment for chronic diseases than patients in other developed countries. Roughly 56 percent of Americans are benefiting from statin drugs, which reduce cholesterol and protect against heart diseases. By comparison, of those patients who could benefit from these drugs, only 36 percent of the Dutch, 29 percent of the Swiss, 26 percent of Germans, 23 percent of Britons and 17 percent of Italians receive them.

4. Americans have better access to preventive cancer screening than Canadians. Eighty-nine percent of middle-aged American women have had a mammogram compared to 72 percent of their Canadian counterparts. Forty-five percent of American men have had a prostate-specific antigen test compared to 16 percent of Canadian men. Thirty percent of Americans have had a colonoscopy compared to five percent of Canadians.

5. Lower-income Americans are in better health than comparable Canadians. Twelve percent of American seniors with below-median incomes are described as having excellent health, compared to 5.8 percent of Canadian seniors. Conversely, 20 percent more of lower-income Canadians are in poor health compared to lower-income Americans.