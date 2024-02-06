Time for GOP to fulfill promises to voters

Back in November -- though it seems a lifetime ago -- the American people gave the Republican Party control of the United States Senate, House and White House.

And there was a reason for this political sea change.

After eight tumultuous years of the prior administration, America was as divided as perhaps any point in our history. This disunity threatened all sense of progress and compromise on some highly critical issues.

Yet despite promises of change, we remain more divided and those campaign promises have yet to materialize.

Both political parties today are in total disarray without a firm hand on the ship of state's rudder.

I am sickened and concerned with the left's drift toward socialism.

I am equally sickened and concerned by the internal chaos that is today's GOP.

The Republican Party is at a crossroads unlike any in their history.

Given the trust to move this country forward, the GOP must lead or step aside.

No more excuses. No delays. No apologies.

The American voter wants action on health care reform, immigration control and terrorist eradication.

That was the promise.