Tim Scott and American exceptionalism

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has announced the formation of an exploratory committee for his candidacy for president.

You may have noticed that Scott is Black. We may ask, in this woke age of ours, the extent to which this matters in his candidacy.

I think it does matter, which requires some explanation given that I am adamantly opposed to identity politics in all its shapes and forms.

Should Scott run and win, he will not be America's first Black president. When America's first Black president, Barack Obama, did run and win, it was widely viewed as a turning point in American history.

Many thought that, at last, the era of racial politics had come to an end. Now, the thinking went, that Americans showed that a Black man could run for and win the presidency, we would move on from our national obsession with race and move on to dealing with issues confronting the nation as they impact every citizen, regardless of race.

But it didn't happen.

The American people twice chose Obama as their president, and today, perhaps more than ever, racial awareness and politics permeate our day-to-day realities.

They permeate practically all political institutions, corporate boardrooms, athletics, universities, K-12 schools and our day-to-day marketplace.

And it's why Scott's candidacy is so important and why his race matters.

Early in Obama's first term he traveled to Europe for a NATO meeting, and in the press conference after, he was asked by a reporter from the Financial Times if he believes in "American exceptionalism."

For Obama to say "yes" would have been for him to state in this international forum that there is something unique and special about his country that sets it apart from and above others.

By standards of political correctness, a "yes" answer would have been most incorrect. Obama's finely tuned political skills immediately kicked in and he answered in a most politically correct way.

"I believe in American exceptionalism," he said, "just as the Brits believe in British exceptionalism, and the Greeks in Greek exceptionalism."