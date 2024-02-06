Three economic myths to put to rest this year

As a new year dawns, it's customary to reflect on the past and set resolutions for the future. This year, let's resolve to greet three widespread claims with healthy doses of skepticism.

The first dubious claim is that income inequality in the United States has inexorably risen since the 1960s. It's a scary narrative heavily bolstered by the work of three French economists: Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman. According to these researchers, the situation was fueled mostly by tax cuts for top income earners during the Reagan administration. Their proposed remedy, not surprisingly, is a sky-high, French-like level of taxation.

As appealing as that may be to the many fans of soak-the-rich policies, I advise against condemning the rich to the tax guillotine quite yet. We should also hold off on trying to tackle the alleged problem with more welfare spending. In the last few years, a series of peer-reviewed studies from very respectable economists have shown that the three Frenchmen's claims of rising income inequality suffer from fatal flaws. For instance, some researchers argue that the rise in inequality is not as pronounced as suggested, pointing to better data sources or interpretations. Others highlight methodological issues, such as the questionable treatment of tax data and government transfers in calculating incomes.

Basically, the incessant narrative of ever-widening income inequality requires, at a minimum, serious skepticism. That leaves the case for further income redistribution weak, even if one admits that welfare spending has increased the income of some poverty-stricken Americans. Unfortunately, it's done so at the cost of economywide productivity and sometimes to the detriment of welfare recipients themselves.

Short of adopting this more accurate and comprehensive picture of American wealth distribution and economic mobility, I hope we will at least hear more tempered claims from the Left that the world is going to hell.

The second claim warranting skepticism is the one about how years of unchecked globalization have eroded America's industrial foundation. Not only do we Americans still produce an enormous economic output, but the U.S. also continues to be a dominant force in manufacturing. A recent paper by the Cato Institute's Colin Grabow even reports that American manufacturing surpasses the output of Japan, Germany and South Korea combined. We are the world's second-largest manufacturing economy and, better yet, we are a global front-runner in critical sectors such as automotive and aerospace.