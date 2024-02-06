Three books for liberty-loving readers in 2022

This time of year, dear readers, is when us writers curate lists. Some are about the best movies, top kitchen appliances or favorite new songs of 2021. This year, I'd like to recommend three books to read after the tumultuous events of 2021.

My first is a new and important book by law professors Randy Barnett and Evan Bernick: "The Original Meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment." The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, and before it, no individuals of African descent -- including slaves and free persons -- could become U.S. citizens. While the 13th Amendment abolished slavery, it didn't make African Americans citizens, and Southern states enacted "black codes" to reinstitute slavery-like practices. As such, the 14th corrected this deficiency.

This is at issue each time you hear about a First or Second Amendment challenge to state legislation. While the Bill of Rights didn't originally apply to the states, the 14th Amendment required that individual protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution must also pertain to state and local governments.

Unfortunately, just a few years after its ratification, the Privileges or Immunities Clause of the 14th Amendment was virtually written out of the Constitution by a series of Supreme Court decisions. The result was increased difficulty for people trying to vindicate their civil rights in court or fight racial and economic discrimination in the states. Anyone interested in racial justice should know about the 14th Amendment.

Frederick Douglass believed the U.S. Constitution was an anti-slavery document, meaning that the Founding Fathers had not enshrined slavery but instead guaranteed the rights of self-governance, liberty and human rights. Barnett and Bernick see things in a different way, and yet their book gives us a path to fulfill the promise of the American project and Douglass' dream. Doing so would require that Supreme Court Justices reconsider some long-standing assumptions about the 14th Amendment by looking at its original meaning.

The second book is by the late economist Walter Williams, called "Race & Economics."

As Williams writes in the preface: