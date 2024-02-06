Thomas Jefferson must stand

They're coming for Thomas Jefferson.

This was always obvious, but now it's even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Oregon used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its chambers.

At this rate, the Sage of Monticello will be lucky if the Jefferson Memorial isn't bulldozed and if he isn't effaced from the nickel.

Jefferson is, to use the argot of the day, the most "problematic" of the Founders. The Virginian was a slave owner who, despite his high ideals, never jettisoned an attachment to the slave system that was a hideous injustice and, in the fullness of time, nearly destroyed the country.

But that's not what we honor him for.

Jefferson isn't memorialized on the Mall in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere around the country because of the racist things he wrote in Notes on the State of Virginia.

He doesn't have a place of honor in American history because of his (now widely accepted by historians) sexual relationship with one of his slaves, Sally Hemings, who was the half-sister of his late wife.

He isn't held up as among our most exalted Founders because of his fear of slave revolts and his ever-closer association with the slave South as he grew older.

No, Jefferson is on a pedestal for achievements that still define the country today, and for the better.