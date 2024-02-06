This is what matters

I cannot seem to get away from them. Reminders of the things that matter scream at me from every direction lately, and what matters aren't so much what I find people spending their time on. What matters are the things we often take for granted: the relationships we have, the ones we're working to build and the legacy we want to leave.

Last week, a friend met her half sister for the first time. This came after a long time of research and putting pieces together and reaching out and, finally, a face-to-face encounter. This process and eventual meeting brought not only the two of them together, but other family members as well who took part in the celebration. I met her sibling Sunday and delighted along with them -- sisters who have lived long lives already and yet are now entering a new season. How exciting to start fresh at this season of life! I saw pictures of the visit, as my friend's half sister spent the week on the farm, trying her hand on the tractor, harvesting soybeans, then going in the opposite direction and catching rolls at Lambert's, "Home of Throwed Rolls" -- just getting to know and enjoy each other.

I don't know all they discussed, but I'm quite sure they wasted no time debating the things many of us spend our time going around in circles about. I have a feeling impeachment inquiries, calls for politicians to vacate posts and arguing over candidates weren't on the agenda. In moments like this family experienced, it becomes clear what is priority and what is, well, not.

I am reminded of this a lot lately, particularly as the phone rings often with family on the other end -- more than 1,000 miles away. A loved one who is aging and afraid, medications causing frightening effects and feelings of abandonment take precedence over the latest Trump-Pelosi battle or Democrat debate. When you find your hands tied as you watch these things unfold and see life as you have known it taking a turn, it puts things in perspective. I find while the process of weeding through news stories and staying informed about policies no doubt have relevance, they all pale in comparison to the phone call you receive with that loved one on the other end who is struggling with what has, for her, become a "new normal."