One of the mottos you will hear at Cape First is "I can't do everything, but I can do everything I can." Think about it. No one gave the full $61,388. According to the church, what mostly came in were donations of $25, $50 and $100. How often do we hear of a need, whether it's someone's financial need, a time commitment, whatever, and our thought is that the need is too big for us? So we do nothing. But this debt cancellation success shows that the so-called little things aren't little at all. They add up — even multiply.

Often, people look to the government to be the ultimate source. The government then takes from some to give to others. But, in reality, God is our source, and He has given the church the formula for blessing others. What does that formula look like? 2 Corinthians 9:7 says, "So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver." I love the way The Message translation expresses it: "I want each of you to take plenty of time to think it over, and make up your own mind what you will give. That will protect you against sob stories and arm-twisting. God loves it when the giver delights in the giving."

It's exciting to think about those who will have a face-to-face encounter with God's love in the coming weeks when that letter arrives and lets them know that people chose to demonstrate that love. This may be the first time some recognize it, and it may draw them close to a God Who has been there all along. For others, it will be a confirmation of that love. Understand, this isn't just about Cape First — although its leadership and members are to be commended for having the heart to respond to the prompting of the Spirit — but this is about the goodness of God demonstrated through God's people, and it's about the purpose of the church overall.

If you've ever wondered what God looks like, wonder no more. This is what God looks like; He looks a whole lot like you and me — like the members of Cape First. People who love God, love people; and they mirror His love in practical ways.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.