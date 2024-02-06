This is not the Soviet Union, Mr. Biden

In 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed.

It marked the end of an experiment that lasted almost a century testing the premise that godless secularization, turning control of people's lives over to other people to rule them, who decide what others need and how they should live and conduct their lives, is the answer for mankind.

In the free world, the collapse of the Soviet Union was cause for celebration. In the USA, it was widely viewed as a victory of the American way of life -- a free nation under God.

But let's not get confused between things and the names we give them.

Our own country -- despite the words in our founding documents about freedom and God -- has been on a path adopting the same premises about human reality that lead to the collapse of the communist world.

This was evident in President Joe Biden's message to the nation in his State of the Union address.

Biden, in so many words, delivered a message that the path for a better, wealthier, fairer America is more government.

Despite the reality that the country is being crushed with staggering debt, the result of runaway government, Biden and his party celebrate this and want even more.

The words find their way into numbers in the budget for the next 10 years that the president has just submitted to Congress.

Federal spending in this budget will stand in fiscal year 2025 at $7.3 trillion. One-quarter of our national economy consumed by the federal government.

This amounts to a 14% increase from where federal spending stood in the last quarter of 2023 -- $6.4 trillion.

Per the president's spokesperson in the White House, this budget "invests in all of America to make sure everyone has a fair shot, we leave no one behind."

Translation: government will accumulate more power and decide what is fair and achieve its aims with more government paid for with other people's money.