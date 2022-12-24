This holiday season, show some grace

My daughter lost her dad to cancer. My best friend's elderly dog died. Plus, I and many of my colleagues are furloughed this month to satisfy the budget of our corporate employers. Still others were terminated.

The holidays feel especially hard this year. The pandemic has waxed and waned but lingers still. Illness is all around in an active "tripledemic" with cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, on the rise.

But out in the city, consumerism still reigns. The hustle and bustle of the holidays continues with gift-buying steeped in tradition.

Many just aren't feeling it this year, and that's OK. If this is you, I'm here to say you don't have to do it if you don't want to.

If you're on the other side of this emotion and have Christmas spirit flowing out of your ears, that's fine too. If the Christmas spirit helps see you through the dark days of winter or if it really is the most wonderful time of the year for you, so be it.