This Christmas, my friends don't know me

"I don't know you anymore," my friend joked. I had to laugh because I'm starting to wonder if even I know me anymore. 'Tis the season for most to embrace the festivities, the lights, the snow, but not I -- until this year.

Look, I'm no Scrooge. I'm no Christmas "hatah." I enjoy seeing the decorations, the pictures of snowfalls (from afar!), the rainbow colors. I applaud the picturesque trees -- in someone else's house. But these have all found their way into my house this year, and I'm loving it. So who exactly is this person?

You've become a homeowner. It makes a difference. I think it's something to do with the desire to make memories in your OWN home," my friend Kristi said. I think she may be right.

I bought my first home this summer, so this is my first Christmas in my first home, and now, I find myself engaging in many unexpected firsts. Like I said, I'm no Scrooge. I like Christmas as much as the next person -- the next average Christmas-liker person. To be clear, I absolutely love the true meaning of Christmas -- that God so loved the world that He robed Himself in flesh and came to earth as a baby to be our Savior. That's a truth I celebrate every day, beyond the commercialized month or so people spend shopping and singing about it. I also grew up in a home where we decorated our home every year, inside and out. For some reason, though, besides maybe two times in which I gave it a whirl, I just never embraced the outward expressions of the holiday.

Fast forward to 2019 and my own home. I'm enjoying myself. I not only put up one tree in the living room; I put up another tree downstairs in the family room/Cat Quarters. I managed to make these trees look good, too -- also not like me because I don't have a decorator's bone in my body, but you wouldn't know it to look around. I went shopping again and again to buy Christmas decor and messed around with the perfect place to put it all. I even hung lights outside the house.