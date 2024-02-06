Thinking inside the box can drive innovation

On Thursday and Friday, leaders from around the globe gathered for the 25th annual Global Leadership Summit.

The summit takes place at Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago, but it's simulcast to host sites to reach a global audience of church leaders, business executives, civic leaders, volunteers and even inmates at 81 prisons, including the one in Charleston, Missouri. In Cape Girardeau, the summit is hosted by LaCroix Church.

Summit champion and Life Church pastor Craig Groeschel gave one of the defining talks of this year's summit. The title was "Bend the Curve," which focused on how value is positively affected by increasing costs up to a certain point. At some point, however, the increased cost (in both time and money) will not justify the marginal increase in value.

Groeschel will give 16 talks over the next two months. He said with about eight hours of preparation, he can get his talk to 90% of full potential. At about the 20-hour mark, he can get it to 95%. At 40 hours, it reverts to 90%. In other words, the increased time brings a diminishing return. Groeschel referred to this as "overcooking the sermon."

The key take-away was the acronym: GETMO. Good Enough To Move On.

"The pursuit of excellence will motivate you," he said, "but the pursuit of perfection will eventually limit you."

So how do you bend the curve?

One example was to think INSIDE the box.

"The problem with outside the box is there are unlimited options," he said. "Constraints drive creativity."