Things are not cool in California

In California, a historic heat wave has exposed yet again what big idiots the politicians in Sacramento are.

To prevent daily rolling blackouts in Beverly Hills like the ones they have in places such as Ghana, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked us to not use electricity between 4 and 9 p.m.

The idea is to conserve power — and to prop up the electric grid that Newsom and his environmentalist comrades have been dismantling and neglecting for decades with their harmful green energy policies.

Having to conserve electricity is just the latest form of torture California's Democrat rulers have inflicted on its 40 million citizens.

We already don't have enough electricity to run our air conditioners when the temperature soars into triple digits, as it usually does each September.

I can't imagine what life will be like here in 2035.

That's when Newsom's latest bad idea becomes law and all new cars and passenger trucks that are sold in the state from then on will have to be electric.

Right now, there are about 30 million registered motor vehicles in California that burn fossil fuels. About 14 million are cars. About 560,000 of those are pure electric vehicles.

Electric cars über alles sounds great.

It sounds like a simple, doable and environmentally virtuous way to save the planet from climate change by killing off our dirty gasoline-powered transportation system.

But in the real world, unless the state allows more nuclear and oil-and-gas-powered power plants to be built, there simply won't be enough energy in California by 2035 to charge tens of millions of lithium batteries every day.

You remember lithium batteries? Those are those little ones the airlines tell you not to put in your checked luggage because they like to burst into flames now and then.

Well, a Tesla lithium battery weighs about 1,000 pounds — which is why you have to recharge them outside and not in the garage attached to your house.