Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?

With a month to go before Election Day, the presidential race is effectively tied. Neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor former president Donald Trump has opened a convincing lead outside the margin of error in any of the key battleground states, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

There are plenty of persuadable voters in those states. According to the most recent New York Times-Siena College poll, about 18% of likely voters in several key swing states say they haven’t yet made a firm decision. (Some are undecided, while others say they are leaning toward Trump or Harris but could still change their minds.)

Many of these voters don’t like the direction of the country under the Biden-Harris administration but are hesitant about Trump. Their concerns about him have little to do with issues such as abortion (only 3% say this is their biggest concern). They’re also not terribly concerned about the criminal charges against him (3%) or whether he poses a threat to democracy (7%).

Rather, an overwhelming 43% say it is Trump’s temperament and trustworthiness – his character – that make them reluctant to put him back in the Oval Office. They might feel that their lives were better under Trump. They might even like his polices. They just don’t like him. They don’t like the things he says. They don’t like the way he acts. But they also have deep concerns about Harris, including her temperament, ideology, honesty and experience level. And so they are struggling with their vote.

What if there was someone who shares their concerns about Trump but is supporting him anyway – and might be able to help persuade them to do the same?

There is. Her name is Nikki Haley. The former U.N. ambassador is the very model of a reluctant Trump voter who has put aside her reservations and decided to pull the lever for the former president.