Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again

PALM BEACH, Fla. –

One is struck, upon arriving at Donald Trump’s personal office on the second floor of his Mar-a-Lago Club, by how modest it is.

Walking past a photo of Trump with Ronald Reagan by the doorway, I stepped into a small, sunlit room decorated with gifts from supporters, a shelf filled with the books he has published and “jumbos” — large, framed photos from his presidency that once lined the walls of the West Wing (and might one day again).

Trump greeted me before taking a seat behind a small oak desk. Behind him was a painting of nine Republican presidents in a bar, modeled on “Dogs Playing Poker.” To his right, blocking the window, is a large, recently installed panel of bulletproof glass — a reminder of the two assassination attempts he faced in nine weeks.

I asked Trump a question Kamala Harris was recently unable to answer: What would you do on Day 1?

“Not one thing, many things,” he said. “First thing: Close the border. People are going to come into the country, but they’re going to come in legally.” And he said he would unleash domestic energy production — promising to prod gains at multiple times the levels achieved during Biden’s term — which he argued would be a powerful antidote to the high inflation of the Biden-Harris years. “Energy is going to bring prices way down,” he said. “That’s going to bring interest rates way down.”

But energy is central to his thinking for another reason: his desire to restore deterrence, and thus peace, in the world. He argued that Biden’s approach to energy early in his term helped drive the price of oil "up to a hundred dollars a barrel. And Putin said, ‘Man, at a hundred dollars a barrel, I’m going to be the only one to make money on the war.’”

There is an increasingly vocal isolationist faction in the Republican Party.

But any fair examination of Trump’s first-term record shows that he is no isolationist. This is a president who destroyed the Islamic State’s caliphate, bombed Syria (twice) for using chemical weapons on its own people, killed Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, launched a cyberattack on Russia, approved an attack that killed hundreds of Russian Wagner Group mercenaries, armed Ukraine with Javelin missiles, and warned he would unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if North Korea continued to threaten the United States.

I pointed out he has said he believes that if he were in office, Russia would never have invaded Ukraine and Iran would never have attacked Israel.

“Correct,” he said.

So, I asked: Will China attack Taiwan while you’re president?